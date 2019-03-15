|
Donald Lish
Louisville - Donald J. "Donnie" Lish Jr. 58 passed away Friday March 8, 2019 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. He was a truck driver for Beacon Roofing Supply Company.
He is preceded in death by his father Donald J. Lish Sr..Survivors include his wife of 10 years Glenda Lish, his mother Shera Lish (Jack), daughter Gabrielle "Gabbie" Lish (Chris) and son Kevin Kays (Amanda). 2 sisters Gina Kuzuoka (John), Vickki McKnight (Billy) a plethora of wonderful family members and a boat load of friends. A "celebration of his life" will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at his "Man Cave" from 1 pm till ?
Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. entrusted with his arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019