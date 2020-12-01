1/
Donald Lloyd Filmer
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lloyd Filmer

Louisville - 79, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was an avid outdoorsman and fan of the Kentucky Wildcats.

He was born on November 30, 1940 in Louisville to the late Lloyd Filmer and Elsie (Woehrle) Filmer Koenig. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister, June Vogelsberg; and niece, Karen Crombie.

Don is survived by his son, Thomas Filmer, Sr. (Tricia); grandchildren, Thomas, Jr., Alexis, Gavin, Landon Filmer; nephew, Steve Vogelsberg (Helen); niece, Kathy Olliges (Larry); as well as many close friends that were like family to him.

Cremation was chosen following Don's wishes and he will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life will be announced by the family at a later date. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) was entrusted with his care.

Contributions in Don's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741) or Hosparus of Southern Indiana (502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, IN 47150). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved