Donald Lloyd Filmer
Louisville - 79, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was an avid outdoorsman and fan of the Kentucky Wildcats.
He was born on November 30, 1940 in Louisville to the late Lloyd Filmer and Elsie (Woehrle) Filmer Koenig. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister, June Vogelsberg; and niece, Karen Crombie.
Don is survived by his son, Thomas Filmer, Sr. (Tricia); grandchildren, Thomas, Jr., Alexis, Gavin, Landon Filmer; nephew, Steve Vogelsberg (Helen); niece, Kathy Olliges (Larry); as well as many close friends that were like family to him.
Cremation was chosen following Don's wishes and he will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life will be announced by the family at a later date. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) was entrusted with his care.
Contributions in Don's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741) or Hosparus of Southern Indiana (502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, IN 47150). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
