|
|
Donald Louis Ray Sr.
Louisville - Donald "Donnie" Louis Ray Sr., age 74 of Okolona, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on March 8th, 2020, surrounded by his family. Donnie was born on July 14th, 1945 in Louisville, KY to the late Edwin and Addie Ray. Donnie was the owner of Ray's Heating & Air and a member of Southside Baptist Church (founded by his grandfather). He enjoyed boating, fishing, golf, astronomy and practiced the art of wine making. He is preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Addie, his siblings; Shirley Rutledge, Edwin Ray jr, and Gloria Toler. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 30 years, Diana Ray; children, Donald Louis Ray Jr. (Sandy), Laura Marie Lauzon (Earl), Freddy West, Greg West, Brad West (Hilda), Melissa Stambro (Danny); 16 grandkids; 12 great grandkids; siblings, Gerald Ray, Gary Ray (Shelly), Joyce Hall. Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, March 11th 2020 from 10 AM-8 PM and he will be laid to rest at 12pm Thursday, March 12th 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020