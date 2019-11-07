|
|
Donald Lyons
Louisville - Donald Lyons, 85, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Don was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran and a Jefferson Co. policeman for 27 years. He was a member of Jeffersontown Christian Church.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Catherin (Davis) Lyons; sister, Marilyn Lyons Brown; daughter, Paula Lynn Lyons and son, Keith Stratton Lyons.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carole (Stratton) Lyons; daughter, Sarah New (Michael); granddaughter, Joanna New and niece, Sandra Brown Rankin.
His funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of his service Saturday at Highlands.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019