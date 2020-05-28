Donald Mancel Moore
LOUISVILLE - Donald Mancel Moore, 88, passed away May 26, 2020 in Louisville, KY. He was born March 19, 1932 in New Market, KY to the late Edward & Lottie Moore; also preceded in death by his sister, Louise; two brothers, Gerald & Vic Moore. Don served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star and a retiree from Ford Motor Company. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Phyllis Ann Moore; four children, Daryl Moore (Kathy), Darlene Cummings (Dale), Robin Knott (Eric) & Michael Foley (Tara); two sisters, JoAnn Hamilton (Benny) & Faye Burton; a brother, Jim Bob Moore (Janet); eight grandchildren & seven great grandchildren. The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with his arrangements. Memorial gift to The Masonic Home.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.