Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
1942 - 2019
Donald Patrick Moll

Louisville - Donald Patrick Moll, 76 of Louisville, KY., died Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Louisville

He was born Oct. 8, 1942, in Louisville to John Ryan and Naomi (Emerson) Moll.

Don was a graduate of the University of Louisville and Trinity High School, where he was a member of the track team. He spent most of his career as a flooring manufacturer's representative.

Spending time with family and being outside amid nature filled Don with joy. He helped orchestrate an annual Moll family reunion campout for over 35 years. He loved gathering everyone around evening campfires and telling old family stories.

Always compassionate, Don's never-ending pursuit of laughter and fun rested upon a unshakable foundation of love for family.

Don will be missed by his family and friends, including sons, Jeffrey Moll of Idaho, and Keith Moll of Lexington, KY.; son-in-law William Elam of Lexington; his former wife Mary Klar Moll of Lexington; his brothers, twin Dave Moll of Louisville, and Jim Moll of Pottstown, PA.; his sisters, Mary (Moll) Armstrong of Chicago, III., and Nancy (Moll) Halbleib of Louisville; and his granddaughters, Hannah Moll, Naomi Moll, and Rosie Moll, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Cindy (Moll) Elam; three brothers, John Moll, Edward Moll, and Robert Moll; a sister, Jane (Moll) Krimple; a brother-in-law, George Krimple; and a sister-in-law, Donna (Comstock) Moll.

A private service will be held for family at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
