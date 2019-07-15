Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lashbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Paul Lashbrook Jr.


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Paul Lashbrook Jr. Obituary
Donald Paul Lashbrook, Jr.

LOUISVILLE - Donald Paul Lashbrook, Jr., 57, passed away on July 12, 2019. He was born in Nashville, TN on December 27, 1961 to Raynelle and the Late Donald Lashbrook, Sr. also of Tennessee.

For many years Don has been lovingly cared for by his devoted mother, Raynelle, as he battled both kidney failure and cancer. Don was a member of Southeast Christian Church, Rotary Club and the Suburban Masonic Lodge #740.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald, Sr. and his younger brother, Jeff Lashbrook.

Don is survived by his mother, Raynelle Neufeldt Lashbrook; wife, Denise Moore Lashbrook; children, Donald "Trey" Lashbrook and Merritt Lashbrook; grandchild, Ellis.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now