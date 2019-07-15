|
Donald Paul Lashbrook, Jr.
LOUISVILLE - Donald Paul Lashbrook, Jr., 57, passed away on July 12, 2019. He was born in Nashville, TN on December 27, 1961 to Raynelle and the Late Donald Lashbrook, Sr. also of Tennessee.
For many years Don has been lovingly cared for by his devoted mother, Raynelle, as he battled both kidney failure and cancer. Don was a member of Southeast Christian Church, Rotary Club and the Suburban Masonic Lodge #740.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald, Sr. and his younger brother, Jeff Lashbrook.
Don is survived by his mother, Raynelle Neufeldt Lashbrook; wife, Denise Moore Lashbrook; children, Donald "Trey" Lashbrook and Merritt Lashbrook; grandchild, Ellis.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 15, 2019