Donald Pulford, Sr.Louisville - Donald Pulford, Sr., 75, died Saturday, August 29, 2020.Donald earned an associate's degree in mechanical engineering and worked in the Building Engineering Department for Brown and Williamson Tobacco. After retirement, he worked as a project manager for Fisher-Klosterman and in customer service sales for Cardinal Aluminum.Donald and his wife Elizabeth were active members of St. Gabriel Catholic Church.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Pulford; mother, Estelle Brown; and stepfather, William Brown; as well as siblings, Billie, Carol, Gail and Dorothy.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Frisch Pulford; and sons, Donald Pulford, Jr (Tamika), and Christopher Pulford (Paula); and grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan, Chance, and Chase Pulford.His memorial service is Saturday September 05, 2020 from 11am-3pm at the Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.Memorial Gifts: The Stephanie Pulford Memorial Scholarship Fund at Assumption High School.