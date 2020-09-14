Donald R. Loughmiller



New Albany - Donald R. Loughmiller, 88, passed away peacefully Saturday September 12, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in New Albany and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. Don graduated from New Albany High School and Louisiana State University where he played basketball and reached the NCAA final four in 1953. He also reached the high school final four with his NAHS team in 1950.



He was an Educator and Coach at New Albany High School for many years and was inducted into the New Albany High School Hall of Fame in 2010. He attended Main Street United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School and Bible Study. Don served on numerous community boards. He was preceded in death by his parents: Orval and Olive Loughmiller, his brothers: Clair, Harold, Orval Jr., and Marvin Loughmiller and his sister Dorothy Woodhouse.



Survivors include his devoted wife of 40 years: Mary Lou Reeves Loughmiller, his son: Rob Loughmiller, 3 daughters: Lynn Riddle(Tom), Nyla Kay Wilkerson(Dennis) and Mary Beth Bauer(Joe), his brother: Gale Loughmiller(Anna), 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Don's life will be held at 11 AM Thursday September 17, 2020 at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1119 E. Market St.) with full military honors. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM Wednesday and from 10 - 11 AM Thursday before the service. Per the CDC guidelines with the Pandemic, the family requests for those attending to please wear a mask and to practice social distancing.



Memorial contributions may be given to the New Albany High School Athletic Fund or Main Street UM Church.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store