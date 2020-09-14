1/1
Donald R. Loughmiller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald R. Loughmiller

New Albany - Donald R. Loughmiller, 88, passed away peacefully Saturday September 12, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in New Albany and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. Don graduated from New Albany High School and Louisiana State University where he played basketball and reached the NCAA final four in 1953. He also reached the high school final four with his NAHS team in 1950.

He was an Educator and Coach at New Albany High School for many years and was inducted into the New Albany High School Hall of Fame in 2010. He attended Main Street United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School and Bible Study. Don served on numerous community boards. He was preceded in death by his parents: Orval and Olive Loughmiller, his brothers: Clair, Harold, Orval Jr., and Marvin Loughmiller and his sister Dorothy Woodhouse.

Survivors include his devoted wife of 40 years: Mary Lou Reeves Loughmiller, his son: Rob Loughmiller, 3 daughters: Lynn Riddle(Tom), Nyla Kay Wilkerson(Dennis) and Mary Beth Bauer(Joe), his brother: Gale Loughmiller(Anna), 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Don's life will be held at 11 AM Thursday September 17, 2020 at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1119 E. Market St.) with full military honors. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM Wednesday and from 10 - 11 AM Thursday before the service. Per the CDC guidelines with the Pandemic, the family requests for those attending to please wear a mask and to practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be given to the New Albany High School Athletic Fund or Main Street UM Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved