Donald R. Newman
New Albany - Donald R. Newman, 70, of New Albany, Indiana passed away November 9, 2020 at Lincoln Hills Health Campus. He was born on June 7, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Bill and Margie Newman. He was a member of Graceland Baptist Church and worked at Rauch Industries for many years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a great- niece, Chloe Newman.
Donald is survived by a brother, David (Debbie) Newman; six nieces and nephews; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road. Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, can view his service on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/kraftfuneral
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Graceland Baptist Church, 3600 Kamer Miller Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150.