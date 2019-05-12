Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Donald Devore
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Donald Ray Devore

Louisville - 80, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Berchie; and sister, Shirley Devore.

Don was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from G.E. after many years of service.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Shirley Tomes Devore; children, Penny Wyatt (Tim) & Lisa Hampton (Jeff); 5 grandchildren, Megan, Matthew, Jeremy, Mackenzie, & Nathan; and brother, Marvin Devore (Brenda).

Visitation Tuesday, May 14, 2019 11am-1pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm in the Arch L. Heady Chapel with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to all of Don's caregivers at Wesley Manor for their excellent care and attention.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
