Donald Ray Garland



Elizabeth - Donald Ray Garland, 89, of Elizabeth, departed this life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born September 30, 1931, in Hazelton, Indiana, to the late Radis and Nellie Richard Garland. Donald met his wife Ruth while he was employed at Bruce Fox, Inc. in New Albany, Indiana and they were later united in marriage on May 31, 1952. He then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and upon discharge began working at Ford Motor Company in Louisville and eventually retired as a foreman after 34 years. Donald was also a farmer throughout his life.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth Washburn Garland; his son, Robert Garland, Sr.; and his sisters, Bonnie Cunningham and Rose Duggin.



Survivors include his daughter, Judy Martin of Elizabeth; his grandchildren, Rehonna Davis (Eddie) of Elizabeth, Melissa Stroud (Richard) of Elizabeth, Robert Garland, Jr. (Carla) of Elizabeth, and Cynthia Steele; 8 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be private at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Corydon.









