Donald Ray Houlette
Donald Ray Houlette (December 19, 1956-January 7, 2020), husband, father, brother, uncle, co-worker, and dear friend, was born in Louisville, KY and grew up in the city's West End. He loved God, his family, the Church (especially the United Church of Christ), University of Louisville sports, and a great "Dad" joke. He was an affable person who never met a stranger. He was an active member of Bethany United Church of Christ (UCC), where his wife is a pastor, and an associate member of Immanuel UCC.
Don started his career as a draftsman, working for civil engineering companies. Most recently, he proudly worked for the Louisville Water Company, earning the title of GIS Tech II. His volunteer efforts were many, including serving as chair of the Board of Directors for Merom Camp and Retreat Center; serving in leadership positions in several churches; and spearheading a reunion for the church in which he grew up, West Louisville UCC. He was also the very best pastor's spouse ever.
Don is survived by his wife, the Rev. Ann Houlette; two sons, Joel and Matthew; sister Marcia (the Rev. Bill Tate); brother Tom (Debby); numerous nieces and nephews; several aunts and uncles; abundant cousins; and countless friends.
Don suffered from frontotemporal dementia, a disease of the brain affecting the frontal and temporal lobes.
Visitation and a Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2300 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Visitation is from noon- 3PM; service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Bethany UCC, 10400 Old Preston Highway, Louisville, KY 40229; Immanuel UCC (address above); Hosparus Health; or a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2020