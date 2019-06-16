Services
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 543-6881
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bardstown Junction Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bardstown Junction Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mattingly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray Mattingly


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Ray Mattingly Obituary
Donald Ray Mattingly

Shepherdsville - 66 of Shepherdsville passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital with his family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Martha Mattingly; along with a child DJ Mattingly.

Don is survived by his loving wife Donna Mattingly; his children Bobbi Jo Baird (Justin) of Shepherdsville, Josh Mattingly (Amanda) of Shepherdsville, Joseph Mattingly of Shepherdsville and Jesse Mattingly of Louisville; his siblings Phyllis Buttry (Ross) of Tennessee, Shirley Walls (Ernie) of Boston, KY, Jerry Mattingly of Louisville and Ricky Mattingly (Cathy) of Cox's Creek; his grandchildren Braden Mattingly, Kyle Baird, Ryan Baird, Kendyll Mattingly, Cruz Mattingly, Kaden Baird and Piper Baird; along with many other family members and friends.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Bardstown Junction Baptist Church with Bro. Mark Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitations will be Monday 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday 1-8 p.m. Visitations at the church Wednesday, will be 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maraman Billings Funeral Home
Download Now