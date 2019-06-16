Donald Ray Mattingly



Shepherdsville - 66 of Shepherdsville passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital with his family by his side.



He was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Martha Mattingly; along with a child DJ Mattingly.



Don is survived by his loving wife Donna Mattingly; his children Bobbi Jo Baird (Justin) of Shepherdsville, Josh Mattingly (Amanda) of Shepherdsville, Joseph Mattingly of Shepherdsville and Jesse Mattingly of Louisville; his siblings Phyllis Buttry (Ross) of Tennessee, Shirley Walls (Ernie) of Boston, KY, Jerry Mattingly of Louisville and Ricky Mattingly (Cathy) of Cox's Creek; his grandchildren Braden Mattingly, Kyle Baird, Ryan Baird, Kendyll Mattingly, Cruz Mattingly, Kaden Baird and Piper Baird; along with many other family members and friends.



Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Bardstown Junction Baptist Church with Bro. Mark Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.



Visitations will be Monday 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday 1-8 p.m. Visitations at the church Wednesday, will be 9:00 a.m. until time of service.



Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary