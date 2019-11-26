|
|
Donald Ray Sprinkle
New Albany - Donald Ray Sprinkle, 66, of New Albany, Indiana passed away Saturday at his home. He was a member of the Masonic DePauw Lodge #338 where he was a F & A.M. Past Master. He also belonged to the Scottish Rite 32nd Degree in Evansville and the York Rite of New Albany. He was a long time member of the Advent Christian Church in New Albany and worked for Kroger for 35 years before retiring. He passed away from Alpha-1 Antitrypsin; a rare genetic disease affecting the lungs and liver. Survivors include his mother- Rosie C. Sprinkle; son-Christopher D. Sprinkle; daughter- Emily Sprinkle Murphy (Jarren), brother-Larry Sprinkle (Alice) and 2 grandchildren- Elowen C. Murphy and Ayla K. Murphy. He was preceded in death by his father-Ray W. Sprinkle. Visitation will be at the Oak Street Chapel of Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes (1846 E. Oak Street, New Albany, Indiana) from 11:00 AM -8:00 PM on Friday. Funeral Service will be on Saturday at the funeral home at 10:00 AM with interment at SCI- Kraft Graceland Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kosair Charities in Donald's name.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019