Donald Raymond DowningWestport - Donald Raymond Downing, 63, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Donald was an avid fisherman and loved his Kentucky Wildcats. He enjoyed driving the school bus for Oldham County Schools and cherished his time with the kids. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Earon Lee and Lucille Downing. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kippie Downing; children, Earon Lee Downing II (Andrea), Sean Louis Downing (Kathryn), Brittnay Shelton (Kevin); 5 grandchildren; 15 step-grandchildren; siblings, Dona Downing (Rick), Danny Lee Downing (Lorrie); several nieces, nephew, and loving family members. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2pm-6pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. Entombment will be private.