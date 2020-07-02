Donald Richard ChappellLOUISVILLE - 64, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.He was an Eagle Scout, a Navy Seabee, a truck driver and an avid UofL fan.Don was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Lee Chappell and Angela Anne (Parsons) Szucs and his daughter, Dawn Marie.He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Patsy (Parton) Chappell; sons, Craig Chappell (Shanika), Chris Chappell and Brian Sneed (Glenna); daughter, Melissa Bowers (Greg); brother, Curtis Chappell and 10 grandchildren.His funeral will be at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at Highlands.Due to Covid-19 safety restrictions the funeral home can allow 100 people maximum for both the visitation and service. A face mask is mandatory.