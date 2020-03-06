Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
Donald Richard Hoke


1951 - 2020
Donald Richard Hoke Obituary
Donald Richard Hoke

Jeffersonville - Donald Richard Hoke, 68, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.

He was born May 28, 1951 in Louisville, KY, the son of Richard and Betty (Mouser) Hoke. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Donald was a retired Police Chief for Woodlawn Park and was also a Kentucky Colonel.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alissa Hoke; son, Donald Richard Hoke II; daughter, Sarah LeeAnn Hoke; brother, Joseph A. Hoke; two step-daughters, Sarah McCartney and Katherine Federspiel.

A service to celebrate Don's life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. Burial will follow at Worthington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be given to the Kentucky Humane Society (www.kyhumane.org)

Please visit www.archlheadycralle.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
