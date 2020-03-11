Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Heissler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Robert Heissler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Robert Heissler Obituary
Donald Robert Heissler

Louisville - 84, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Donald was born in Louisville, to the late William and Mary Heissler. He was a graduate of S. Xavier High School and proudly served our country in the U.S. Airforce. Donald was a former member of St. Athanasius Church and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Billy Heissler. Here to carry on his memory are his children, Tracy Greenwell (Rod), Adam Heissler (Marsha), Deanna Harrison (Steve), Hallie Michelle Heissler and Robert Eric Heissler (Lindsey); 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and his brother, Eugene Heissler.

Visitation will take place 2-8pm on Friday, March 13th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service honoring Donald will be 12pm on Saturday, March 14th at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest privately in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Xavier High School or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -