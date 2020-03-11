|
Donald Robert Heissler
Louisville - 84, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Donald was born in Louisville, to the late William and Mary Heissler. He was a graduate of S. Xavier High School and proudly served our country in the U.S. Airforce. Donald was a former member of St. Athanasius Church and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Billy Heissler. Here to carry on his memory are his children, Tracy Greenwell (Rod), Adam Heissler (Marsha), Deanna Harrison (Steve), Hallie Michelle Heissler and Robert Eric Heissler (Lindsey); 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and his brother, Eugene Heissler.
Visitation will take place 2-8pm on Friday, March 13th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service honoring Donald will be 12pm on Saturday, March 14th at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest privately in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Xavier High School or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020