Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rabbouni Catholic Community
7812 Brownsboro Road
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Rabbouni Catholic Community
7812 Brownsboro Road
Donald Scott Foley Obituary
Donald Scott Foley

Donald Scott Foley, "Scott" 46, passed away suddenly on Feb 24th, 2020. Scott was born May 20th, 1973, in Louisville, KY and was the oldest of five children. He graduated from Trinity High School and spent many years volunteering with a local fire department and then working as an EMT. He was a talented artist with a creative mind and an avid sports fan. Scott had a gentle soul, he cared deeply for his family, embodied a love for all animals, and could always produce laughter in those around him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Merritt and Sara Millett and Ira and Roberta Foley; his beloved Aunt Libby, Uncle Wayne, Uncle Mike and Uncle Dennis.

He is survived by his parents, Alice and Donald Foley; siblings Julie (Brendan), Jamie (Carrie), Brett, and Bart; along with his beloved dog, Bear, and a large circle of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Services will be held on Thursday March 12, 2020 at Rabbouni Catholic Community, 7812 Brownsboro Road. Visitation from 4pm-7pm with memorial service following. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Scott's honor to My Dog Eats First, 2640 Gleeson Lane Ste 2D, Louisville, 40299.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
