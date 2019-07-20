Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Donald Sperzel Obituary
Donald Sperzel

Jeffersonville - Donald Lee Sperzel, 68, left his earthly body on July 18, after spending 4 months in various medical facilities and less than a day in the Hosparus Inpatient hospice unit. In his teens, Donnie was a member of a locally popular rock band, The Centrics, who won the very first WHAS Crusade for Children Combo Contest. Donnie worked as a project manager at Ready Electric for 22 years before starting Sperzel Electric. His favorite project was the Kentucky Center for the Arts. Donnie was an active member of the Jeffersonville Knights of Columbus, having held the office of Grand Knight several times. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Jean Ann Osborne Sperzel, his sister Linda Agnew (Bud) and his brother Bill Sperzel (Lois).

Donnie is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Ceil Chapman Sperzel, and his children, Casey and Lindsey.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 21, noon - 4 p.m. at Naville Seabrook Funeral Home, 1119 E. Market St., New Albany, Indiana, with a Celebration of Life service commencing at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donnie's memory may be directed to the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, 1307 E. Elm St., New Albany.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 20, 2019
