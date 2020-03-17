|
Donald "Don" St. Clair Schalk
Louisville - Schalk, Donald St. Clair - age 98 - passed away at his residence at The Forum at Brookside in Louisville surrounded by family.
Donald was a retired cost engineer at International Harvester, a World War II Naval veteran, a Mason and a member of Harvey Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Julia Lee, and his granddaughter Jesse Elizabeth Keeling. He is survived by daughters Ruth Shearer (Richard) and Donna Keeling (Robert); grandchildren Lee Shearer, Kate Shearer (Keegan Govender) and Levi Keeling (Jessica); great-grandchildren Reyer and Hudson Radice, Reese and Parker Keeling and Tasman Govender.
A private funeral service was held on March 18, 2020 at Ratterman's Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky, 40243, followed by burial in Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be planned when the Covid-19 conditions permit. Updated information will be available on the Ratterman's website.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to Harvey Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church, 311 Browns Lane, Louisville, Kentucky or Jesse Keeling Scholarship c/o College Heights Foundation, Western Kentucky University, 1906 College Heights Boulevard, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020