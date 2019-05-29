Services
St James United Methodist Chr
16202 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James United Methodist Church
16202 Bruce B. Downs Blvd.
Tampa Palms, FL
Donald Stirrett "Don" VanFleet

Donald Stirrett "Don" VanFleet Obituary
Donald "Don" Stirrett Van Fleet

Tampa - Donald "Don" Stirrett Van Fleet of Tampa, FL, passed away on May 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Imelda Dorsey Van Fleet. He is also survived by his daughter Susan Van Fleet McGurk of Louisville, her husband, Tim, and their sons Drew (San Francisco) and Patrick (Louisville), and his daughter Annette Van Fleet Nelson, her husband, Mike, and their daughters, Kela and Diana, all of Tampa, and his nephew, Bruce VanFleet, of Tampa.

A memorial service will be held on May 31st at 11:00 at St. James United Methodist Church, 16202 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Tampa Palms, FL, 33647, where Don and Imelda have been longtime members.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the at or The University of Florida, College of Education at uff.ufl.edu/education/.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019
