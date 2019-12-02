|
|
Donald Stout
Louisville - Don Stout, March 21, 1945- December 1, 2019, Always full of surprises, Don unexpectedly left this world on Sunday, Dec. 1st. He was preceded in death by his parents, L.C. (Pop) Stout & Eva Culver. He was married to his "funny valentine" Martha Patterson Stout for 49 years. Though, as she says, she was married to two men, "Don prior to stroke" and "Don after." We will forever remember Don as his previous self: plaid-clad, full of charm and armed with wit. He loved tooting his horn, but hated that we called it that and shared his joyful trumpet playing with numerous churches, (wedded) couples and bands including the Commonwealth Brass Band, Holy Name Band, and St. Matthews Churchestra.
He embraced the "work hard, play hard" philosophy. Enjoying time with friends, a co-founder of the "Foxboro Flotilla" a raucous band of neighbors, a member of the esteemed Dephic Society and a relentless seeker of sun and suds on the beaches of Destin. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 36 years.
He is survived by his twin brother, Ron and siblings Deana, Daria & Darryl Culver.
Only his best attributes are carried on by his son, Brian, daughters Erin Haynes Reed (James) and Christy Stout Frye (Dan), grandchildren Harrison Stout (Rachel), Edie Stout, Audrey Stout, Patterson and Addie Reed and his special nephew Todd Stout (Gretchen).
Don always said "If I'd known I was going to live so long I would have taken better care of myself." In his memory we ask that you do the same. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Louisville Youth Orchestra to keep the beat alive.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Don's Life will be conducted at 10 AM, on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Rd, 40222. Entombment will take place at Resthaven memorial Park at a later date. Guests are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 2-7 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.
Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019