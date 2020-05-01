Donald T. Lacer
Donald T. Lacer

Louisville - Donald T. Lacer, 88, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He is survived by two sons, David and Kevin (Jeresa) Lacer; two daughters, Kelly Lacer and Dana DeWitt (Brian); one sister, Judy Fowler; 10 Grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington, was entrusted with the arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
