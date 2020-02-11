Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
6500 St. Bernadette Avenue
Prospect, KY
View Map
Donald Thomas Barker Sr.


1933 - 2020
Donald Thomas Barker Sr. Obituary
Donald Thomas Barker, Sr.

Louisville - Donald Thomas Barker, Sr., 86, of Prospect died on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

He was born August 9, 1933 in Louisville to John J. Barker, Sr. and Mary Catherine Schuler Barker.

Donald was a Project Manager for Stewart Mechanical for many years until his retirement in 1997. In his working years, he answered to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and worked on Epcot Center at Disney World. He was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Derby City Sailing Club, Cruising Club of Louisville, Woodsmen Motorcycle Club and Knights of Columbus #9269 in Charlestown, IN. Donald graduated in 1951, as part of the first graduating class from Eastern High School.

Growing up, Donald and his brother Allan, participated in amateur racing during the 1950's through 1973, racing Austin-Healey's but mostly Corvettes creating the V.V. Cooke Chevrolet Racing Team. The race team included Pen Watts, Ron Offutt, Gary Pilson and Jim Maiden, and all the rest, you know who you are. In 2008, they were both inducted into the Corvette Hall of Fame and in 2012, they were inducted into the KY Motorsports Hall of Fame.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Barker; son-in-law, Jimmy Gardner; and "Happy" his Siberian Husky.

Donald is survived by a son, Donald T. Barker, Jr.; daughter, Barbara Barker; two grandchildren, Lance Barker and Gia Baker; and his siblings, Violet Hutchens (Gene), Allan J. Barker (Sharron), Phillip B. Barker (Rosalee) and John J. Barker, Jr. (Patricia); nieces and nephews and many dear friends, far and near.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Avenue, Prospect. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Society of St. Vincent De paul.

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
