Dr. Donald Thomas Lowman
Louisville - 74, passed away peacefully March 2, 2020 surrounded by family and friends in Greenville, IN. He was an Optometrist for many years. He had a love for music and the outdoors.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. His Celebration of Life will be at Noon the same day.
He will be missed by the Rufing family who cared for him the last few years.
He will be laid to rest Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at KY Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020