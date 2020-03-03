Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
KY Veterans Cemetery Central,
Radcliff, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Donald Thomas Lowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Donald Thomas Lowman Obituary
Dr. Donald Thomas Lowman

Louisville - 74, passed away peacefully March 2, 2020 surrounded by family and friends in Greenville, IN. He was an Optometrist for many years. He had a love for music and the outdoors.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. His Celebration of Life will be at Noon the same day.

He will be missed by the Rufing family who cared for him the last few years.

He will be laid to rest Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at KY Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -