Donald Thomas Watters Sr.
Louisville - WATTERS, Donald Thomas, Sr., quietly passed on June 11, 2019, following a short illness. He was 90 years young.
Don was born in New Albany, IN on Oct 27, 1928. After relocating across the river to Portland, his family survived the 1937 Louisville flood. Again relocating to the Tyler Park area, he was a proud member of the "Crown Street Gang", and enjoyed staying connected with childhood friends through the Louisville Quarterback Club.
Don was a product of the Louisville Public School system, attending Bloom Elementary, Highlands Jr. High School, and was a proud Male Bulldog, as a southpaw pitcher on the baseball team, Class of '46! He graduated from U of L Speed School as a Chemical Engineer in 1951, earning his Master's degree in 1957. Don lettered in tennis at U of L, and was a member of the first University of Louisville NROTC class. He proudly served in the US Navy (1951-54) aboard the destroyer escort USS Alvin C. Cockrell during the Korean Conflict.
In 1952 he married Mary Jo Toombs. They began their 63 years of wedded bliss, living in San Diego, CA, Rochester, NY, Indianapolis, IN, and Charleston, WV, where Don retired from Union Carbide in 1986. During their retirement they lived in Bluffton, SC and Glendale, AZ where they traveled extensively throughout the West. They returned to Louisville in 2004 where he remained a devoted husband to Mary Jo until she passed in 2016.
Don was a life-long supporter, advocate, and player of tennis. He co-founded Tennis Inc. in Kanawha City, WV. Regardless of where he was living, the USTA 18 Boys' Super National Clay Court Championship brought Don back to Louisville for 35 summers. Kentucky winters were difficult for him as he yearned to be back in the Arizona heat and sun. Springtime in Kentucky brought opportunities to use his "minimal farming techniques" to start tomato plants from his seed reserves. His favorite time of year was September through April when television sports' broadcasts rotated between tennis, basketball, and football. Don was not interested in who won, he just enjoyed an entertaining competition.
Don is survived by his four children, Ann Slice (Michael) of Phoenix, AZ; Jayne Combs (John) of Prospect, KY; Ellen Norvell (Allen) and Tom Watters (Kim) all of Lexington KY; Grandchildren, Kevin, Philip (Kristin), Roger (Taylor) Slice, Drew and John W Combs, Christian, David, and Jacob Norvell, Thomas and Kelly Watters; Great-grandchildren Kenzie and Alex Slice; sister Doris Pilson of Knoxville, TN; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins, and his favorite pen pal of 25 years and fellow Senior Men's Volvo "No See Ums" teammate, Phil Perkins of Hilton Head, SC.
In the spirit of giving back to his University, Don donated his body to the U of L School of Medicine. A private celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Don would ask that in his memory you take time for a nap, or share a home-grown tomato with a neighbor.
"I lost the last point, having been buffeted by the winds of life,
Could I change but one thing…perhaps more years with my wife."
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019