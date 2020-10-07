1/1
Donald Tobin Newton

Donald Tobin Newton

Louisville - Donald Tobin Newton, 84, of Louisville, passed away peacefully October 6, 2020 at Valhalla Post Acute in Louisville, KY. He was born January 15, 1936 in Loretto, KY to the late Joseph Overton and Elizabeth Mann Newton.

He was a veteran of the United States Airforce and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW #1170 Post in Middletown. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 plus years of service. He enjoyed farming with his father and his son. He enjoyed NASCAR races which was fitting due to his love of cars and working on them. Donald was a "tinkerer." There wasn't a motor he could not fix whether it be a lawnmower, car, or other small engines. He was known to say, "If he could break it, he could fix it."

Donald was a loving and devoted family man. He was married to the love of his life, Betty Wathen Newton for 62 years. Together they raised five children. He was a grandfather to ten grandchildren and great-grandfather to fifteen great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. He was a man of faith. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother; Garland "Sonny" Newton.

Donald is survived by his wife, Betty Wathen Newton; his daughter, Micki Quinn (Paul); four sons, Roger (Sharon); Steven; Joe (Lisa); and Bradley (Ali) Newton; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Juanita Clements; Geraldine Miles; and Carolyn McFarland (Rue).

Funeral Services for Donald will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 10th, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, Louisville, KY 40299. A family burial will take place at a later date in the Lebanon National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, October 9th, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Donald be in the form of donations to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal











0 entries









