Donald True Sr.
Donald True Sr.

Louisville, KY - Donald William True Sr., 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Don enjoyed spending time with his family. He liked golfing, bowling, and softball. He still enjoyed sporting events on television. Also enjoyed spending time at Bethlehem UCC and being apart of activities there.

He was born on August 5, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky to William and Anna (Haddow) True. He is preceded in death by his Father, William B. True, Mother, Anna L. True, Wife, Elizabeth Ann True.

Donald is survived by his loving family, Son, Donald William (Laura) True, Jr.: Granddaughter, Jessica M. (Ron) True, and Grandson, Daniel J. True: Great-Grandson, Daniel J. True, Jr. and Great-Granddaughter, Amelia June-Elizabeth McNulty. As well as a host of family and friends to cherish his memory.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Celebration of Life Service will be at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Don's memory be made to American Cancer Society, Cabbage Patch Settlement house or Dupont Manual High School Alumni Association..

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
