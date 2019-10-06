|
Donald W. Cook
Louisville - Donald W. Cook, 79, entered into rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Son, Deano Cook and a Sister, Carol Hazelwood; Donald retired as a Pipefitter after 42 years with Local Union 522. He is survived by his Wife, Bonnie; Children, Ronnie (Missy), Lonnie, Connie Cook(Dave), Bonnie Bragg (Jamie);Daughter in Law, Michelle Cook; Brother, Everett Cook (Kathy); 6-Grandchildren and 5- Great Grandchildren; His funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial to follow in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019