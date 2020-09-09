Donald White
Louisville - Donald White, age 90, passed away September 7, 2020.
Born to the late Rommie and Evelyn White, Don is also preceded in passing by his loving wife, Grace. Here to carry on his memory are his children, Cindy Goldstein (Mark) and Phil White (Janet), and his grandchildren Zachary and Molly Goldstein, Kristin Henson, and Holly Puryear.
Don served in the U.S. Army for two years, earning his rank as a Corporal. He went on to get his Bachelors from University of Louisville and Master's degree in Education from Western Kentucky University. He was a past president of Jefferson County Elementary Principals Association, as well as a past president of Kentucky Elementary Principals Association. He was also a lifelong member of Kentucky Association of School Administrators, and was their Principal of the Year in 1976. Don was also an avid member of Okolona Christian Church, attending for over 50 years and serving in the choir for over 30.
As a family, because of COVID-19 we cannot in good conscious have the big send-off for Dad that he deserves. If we could, we the children of Don White would stand before family and friends and tell you that he was simply the best dad there ever was. We would probably tell you that as his kids, we can count on one hand the number of times Dad raised his voice or showed anger. One of those times involved a pair of skates left in the yard and a newly repaired lawn mower that ran over them. Another time would involve a wooden fireplace basket which did not survive when his beloved Louisville Cardinals lost a game they shouldn't have.
We would tell you Dad loved his "other" kids when continuing his legacy of even-handedness and calm leadership, serving first as principal of Indian Trail and then Laukhuf Elementary Schools. He loved those teachers and they loved him, as evidenced when many former teachers came to celebrate his 90th birthday this past May. He once said, "My job as a principal is to make it so the teachers can teach and the kids can learn."
We would also mention how Dad played golf for 72 years, winning the Senior Club Championship at South Park Country Club several times; including once when he shot 71 at the age of 72! The last time he played golf, he helped his team win a scramble at the youthful age of 88. We would tell you how Dad was a fixture at the top of the Okolona Christian Church "Living Christmas Tree" for many years, hitting the tenor notes as his white hair shined from the light of the star.
Our dad was cherished by many friends. He took care of his wife, Gracie and his family, and was proud of his grandchildren- they would tell you he was the best Boompah ever! He loved "spending our inheritance" as he liked to say, by taking us all to Myrtle Beach 12 years in a row. Those memories are precious now and so are the little things about him we will miss.
Our dad was a good role model, a good golf partner, a good friend, a good husband, and quite simply, a good man. We were lucky and blessed to call him our dad. We would like to thank some incredible people who helped us take care of Dad (and Mom) during the last two years. Thank you Elnita Gaither for becoming a part of our family- we love you. Thank you to the amazing staff at Traditions of Beaumont, especially Angie Ethridge and Krista Makin. There is no way to express our appreciation for how you cared for our parents.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association online at lbda.org/donate
or 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047, or to Okolona Christian Church, 10801 Faithful Way, Louisville, KY 40229. All services will be private for immediate family only.