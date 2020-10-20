1/1
Donald White
Donald White

Louisville - White, Donald ("Don", "Donnie"), 77 years old, passed away on October 18, 2020, following a short illness.

Don was a graduate of Louisville Male High School class of 1961, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Certified Retirement Counselor and Financial Planner. He had many clients and friends in the Kentucky and Southern Indiana area. Don enjoyed fishing, boating, and golf. He played the guitar and performed with many bands.

He is survived by his wife of many great years, Jane Younger; brother, Ken White, sister-in-law, Eula White; son, Kevin White; grandson, Dylan White; nephew, Luke Dean; two nieces, Pam Mingus and Kim Jones; and many great nieces and nephews.

Cremation was selected and Highlands Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Women's Global Cancer Alliance.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
