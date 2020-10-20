Donald White

Donald WhiteLouisville - White, Donald ("Don", "Donnie"), 77 years old, passed away on October 18, 2020, following a short illness.Don was a graduate of Louisville Male High School class of 1961, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Certified Retirement Counselor and Financial Planner. He had many clients and friends in the Kentucky and Southern Indiana area. Don enjoyed fishing, boating, and golf. He played the guitar and performed with many bands.He is survived by his wife of many great years, Jane Younger; brother, Ken White, sister-in-law, Eula White; son, Kevin White; grandson, Dylan White; nephew, Luke Dean; two nieces, Pam Mingus and Kim Jones; and many great nieces and nephews.Cremation was selected and Highlands Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Women's Global Cancer Alliance.