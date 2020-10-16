Donies W. "Cookie" CookLouisville - Donies W. Cook, 77, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. Don was a loving Husband, Father, and Poppy. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies, spending time with his friends and solving railroad issues. He was always ready with a joke and loved to aggravate in a fun loving way.He was born on November 14, 1942 in Greenville, Kentucky to Ruby and Esther (Wells) Cook. He is preceded in death by his Father, Ruby Cook, Mother, Esther Cook, Siblings, Ruby Cook, Jr., Brenda Cook, Eugene Cook.Don is survived by his loving Wife of 55 years, Delcia Kimbler Cook, Children, Ricky Cook, David (Tina) Cook, Alvin Cook, Tammy (Scott) Cooper, and Sean (Shannon) Cook: Grandchildren, Jennifer, Greg (Ashley), Nolan, Mason, Carly, Jake, Alex (Brittany), Ben, Amber, Chelsea, Zoe, Connor, Caleb, and Clayton: Great-Grandchildren, Brynn, Bailee, Spencer, Sloane, and Lucy, Siblings, Pat Collins, Lou (Glenn) McDougale, Gayle Angel, Pam (Bob) Cole, Steve Cook, Becky (Pat) Whitaker, and Sister-in-law Carmon Cook. As well as a host of loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Best friend, Royce Ashcraft, a friend closer than a brother.Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Celebration of Life Service will be at 4:00 pm on Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel.The family requests that contributions in Don's memory be made to Mason's special needs school, Churchill Park School 435 Boxley Ave Louisville, KY 40209To leave a special message for the family, please visit