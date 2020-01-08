|
Donna Cheryl Himes
Louisville - Donna Cheryl Himes, age 68, died in a Louisville hospital on Dec. 11, 2019 after a short illness.
She was born on April 1, 1951 as an only child to Jim Himes and Rubye Parks Himes. Her parents preceded her in death.
Donna graduated from Owensboro High School in 1969 and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College where she met her lifelong sisters at AOPi. She spent most of her life in Louisville, KY and some of her years in Key West, Florida.
Donna is survived by her many loving sisters of AOPi. She is also survived by 9 cousins.
Memorial donations are being collected by her sorority to bring her home for burial beside her mother in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made by check to: Stephanie Leatherman, 33 Merrimack Road, Smithtown, NY 11787.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020