Donna D. Carroll
Louisville - Donna D. Carroll 67 of Louisville passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. Born in Louisville she was a Homemaker, a graduate of Waggener High School class of 1971, and a member of Bashford Manor Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, crafts, working outdoors and taking care of her grandchildren. She was very active with children's schools and hobbies serving as President of the PTAs and Dance Mom.
She was preceded in death by her parents James T. and Lucille Davis and her brother Jim Davis.
Left to cherish her memory Is her husband of 48 years Tom Carroll; Her Son Paul Carroll (April); Her Daughters Dana Knowles (Jeff) and Kelly Allen (Tad); Grandchildren Lucy Moran, Quinn Moran, JT Carroll, and Jazmine Carroll; Brother Wayne Davis (Anne); and Sister-in-Law Brenda Davis.
Her Funeral Service will be 11 am Friday, March 20, 2020 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-7 pm at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
Donations may go to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020