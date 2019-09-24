Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Devereaux Richardson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Devereaux Richardson, 71, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, surrounded by family. Born on November 12, 1947 to the late Mary Elizabeth and Albert Carl Devereaux, Jr, Donna was a graduate of Angela Merici High School and a member of St. Margaret Mary Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband Joseph Richardson, Jr; her daughters Courtney Richardson-Young (Tim) and Meredith Adams (Paul); and her beloved "Grands", Alexander and Donovan Young, and Maxwell and Sydney Adams; as well as life-long friend, Tammy Seppenfield.

Donna's funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 am at St. Margaret Mary Church, with a brief visitation held before the Mass at the church at 9 am. The burial will follow immediately at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202 or whascrusade.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.