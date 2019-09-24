|
|
Donna Devereaux Richardson, 71, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, surrounded by family. Born on November 12, 1947 to the late Mary Elizabeth and Albert Carl Devereaux, Jr, Donna was a graduate of Angela Merici High School and a member of St. Margaret Mary Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband Joseph Richardson, Jr; her daughters Courtney Richardson-Young (Tim) and Meredith Adams (Paul); and her beloved "Grands", Alexander and Donovan Young, and Maxwell and Sydney Adams; as well as life-long friend, Tammy Seppenfield.
Donna's funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 am at St. Margaret Mary Church, with a brief visitation held before the Mass at the church at 9 am. The burial will follow immediately at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202 or whascrusade.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019