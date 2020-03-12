|
Donna Dezern
Highview - Mrs. Donna P. Dezern, age 64, of Highview returned to her Heavenly Father on March 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Full Obituary at www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020