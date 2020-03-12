Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Dezern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Dezern


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Dezern Obituary
Donna Dezern

Highview - Mrs. Donna P. Dezern, age 64, of Highview returned to her Heavenly Father on March 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Full Obituary at www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -