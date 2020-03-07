|
|
Donna Faye Mattingly
Louisville - Donna Faye Mattingly, 66, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was born on August 25, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Joseph and Mary (Thomas) Mattingly. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Sandra J. Cralle, Harold Bruddy Mattingly, Joseph J. Mattingly and Pamela Sue Mattingly.
Donna is survived by her devoted companion, Jerry Embry, siblings, Robert Lester Mattingly, Marion Tom Mattingly, Judy Ann Petty, Shirley Jean Haury, Sherry Dean Finegan, Kathy J. Satterly, James Ronald Mattingly, Mary Kimberly Willis, William Kevin Mattingly and Rose Denise Burger.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243) with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in Donna's memory be made to the family in the name of Kathy Satterly.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020