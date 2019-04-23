|
Donna Gail Fickentsher
Louisville - 71, was born on November 7, 1947 to the late Mr. Richard and Mary Evelyn Hild. She passed away on April 20, 2019 at Wedgewood Healthcare.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn J. Fickentsher, Jr.; son, Charles R. Fickentsher; brother, Richard Hild; and sisters, Linda Foster and Sylvia Poynter.
She is survived by her sister, Sandra Thacker (Ronald); brother-in-law, Maurice K. Allgeier Jr. (Dee); sister-in-law, Ethel Hild; and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 am at St. Athanasius Catholic Church with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 pm-8 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4623 Preston Highway.
Memorial contributions in memory of Donna may be made to a .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019