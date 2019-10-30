Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Goose Warren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Goose Warren Obituary
Donna Goose Warren

Louisville - Donna Goose Warren, known as Memaw to her immediate family and Princess by her friends at Wesley Manor, passed on October 29, 2019 at the age of 89.

Donna was a strong-willed, witty woman who had immense pride for her family and its history, especially her uncle, Roscoe Goose, the winning jockey of the 1913 Kentucky Derby. She herself was an accomplished equestrian and often spoke of her favorite childhood memories of riding her beloved horses on the trails of Southern Parkway and through Iroquois Park. Donna was known to call a spade a spade but always had a soft spot and a piece of chocolate for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents, William and Essell (Hoffman) Goose; her sister, Catherine Shea, and her twin brother, Carl Goose. Donna is survived by two daughters, Carla Grego (Donald) and Kathy Yancey (Bill); her son Robert Warren and her cherished friend and caretaker Charlynn Houseal. Donna was a proud Memaw to 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the kind staff of Wesley Manor for the tender care of their mother.

A service to honor the life of Donna will be held Sunday, November 3rd at 6pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road. Visitation will begin Sunday at 2pm until the start of the funeral.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -