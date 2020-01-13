|
|
Donna Holmes
Shepherdsville - Mrs. Donna Elaine Holmes, age 70, returned to her Heavenly Father on January 12, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home. Full Obituary on www.subfuneralhome.com
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville P.O. BOX 35425, Louisville, Kentucky 40232-9892. (Full obituary on www.subfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020