Donna J. Potter
Clarksville - Donna J. Potter, 73 years of age passed away on December 23, 2019 at her home. She was born August 12, 1946 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Edward and Loretta Campbell. Donna retired from Colgate in Jeffersonville after 37 years of service and along with her parents was preceded in death by her husband, James I. Potter, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Randall Wallbaum; step-daughter, DeeAnn Burt; step-sons, David Potter and Gary Potter; brothers, Paul Campbell and Edward Campbell, Jr.; sister, Mary Senn; 7 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Monday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. Her funeral service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday at the funeral home chapel with private entombment at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy to or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019