Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Manion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jean Manion

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Jean Manion Obituary
Donna Jean Manion

Louisville - Donna Jean Manion, 70, of Louisville passed away on Monday May 13, 2019

She was a huge fan of the Louisville Cardinals. Assistant director at St. Lawrence Child Care for 17 years. She was a mother to all children not just her own.

She is preceded in death by her Mother Doris Bowman, brothers, Daniel Bowman, David Bowman, sister Janice Cook, Daughter Deborah Sullivan, and grandson Gavin Anglin.

She is survived by her Father Joseph Bowman SR, brother, Joseph Bowman II (Sherri), sister Deanna Hillerich (Mark), her children Danny Manion (Tracy), Dana Vogt (Robert), Christina Anglin (Andrew), Michael Manion (Amber), Amanda Manion (Justin), 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

She is loved by many, and will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now