Donna Jean Manion
Louisville - Donna Jean Manion, 70, of Louisville passed away on Monday May 13, 2019
She was a huge fan of the Louisville Cardinals. Assistant director at St. Lawrence Child Care for 17 years. She was a mother to all children not just her own.
She is preceded in death by her Mother Doris Bowman, brothers, Daniel Bowman, David Bowman, sister Janice Cook, Daughter Deborah Sullivan, and grandson Gavin Anglin.
She is survived by her Father Joseph Bowman SR, brother, Joseph Bowman II (Sherri), sister Deanna Hillerich (Mark), her children Danny Manion (Tracy), Dana Vogt (Robert), Christina Anglin (Andrew), Michael Manion (Amber), Amanda Manion (Justin), 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
She is loved by many, and will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019