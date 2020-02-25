Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Donna Jean Oliver

Donna Jean Oliver Obituary
Donna Jean Oliver

Louisville - Donna Jean Oliver passed away February 24, 2020. She spent her career working in health care prior to retiring from Norton's Hospital.

Left to cherish her memory are her brothers: Gerald Oliver (Linda) and Bill Oliver (Janet); multiple nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 7 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be prior to the service from 3-7 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
