Donna Jean Oliver
Louisville - Donna Jean Oliver passed away February 24, 2020. She spent her career working in health care prior to retiring from Norton's Hospital.
Left to cherish her memory are her brothers: Gerald Oliver (Linda) and Bill Oliver (Janet); multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 7 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be prior to the service from 3-7 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020