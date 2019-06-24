|
|
Donna Jean Weis
Louisville - 68, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born April 26, 1951, to the late Edwin and Elizabeth Weis. She graduated from the University of Louisville and worked as a Medical Technologist until retirement.
Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by three sisters, Jan Walker, Judy Weis, and Sue Redmon (David); and her niece Donna Wheeler.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two sisters, Charlotte Valstead (Jorgen) and Elizabeth Weis; four brothers, Edwin (Joanne), John (Linda), Joe (Charlene), and Robert (Margie), brother-in-law, Gary Walker; and great-nephew Nathan Wheeler (Hannah) who she helped raise. Donna will also be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and friends - especially her "club".
The family would like to thank Michael Valsted, her niece Rebecca Hickey, and their families for the extra love and care given to Donna.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 1826 Edenside Ave. Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The American Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 24, 2019