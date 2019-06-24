Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
1826 Edenside Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Weis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jean Weis


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Jean Weis Obituary
Donna Jean Weis

Louisville - 68, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born April 26, 1951, to the late Edwin and Elizabeth Weis. She graduated from the University of Louisville and worked as a Medical Technologist until retirement.

Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by three sisters, Jan Walker, Judy Weis, and Sue Redmon (David); and her niece Donna Wheeler.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two sisters, Charlotte Valstead (Jorgen) and Elizabeth Weis; four brothers, Edwin (Joanne), John (Linda), Joe (Charlene), and Robert (Margie), brother-in-law, Gary Walker; and great-nephew Nathan Wheeler (Hannah) who she helped raise. Donna will also be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and friends - especially her "club".

The family would like to thank Michael Valsted, her niece Rebecca Hickey, and their families for the extra love and care given to Donna.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 1826 Edenside Ave. Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The American Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now