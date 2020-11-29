1/1
Donna Joyce Gunnoe
1947 - 2020
Donna Joyce Gunnoe

Louisville - Donna Joyce Gunnoe, 73, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1947 in Pocahontas County, West Virginia to Helen and Sanford Sexton. She met Orvis Donald Gunnoe in Dayton, Ohio and they were married in December 1967.

Donna lived her life so that those around her could better live their own. She was a devoted wife, mother, Gran, quilter, sister, Christian and friend. She loved her family "to distraction."

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 year, Orvis Donald; Beth Breathitt and her children: Evan, Aaron and Paige; James Gunnoe and his wife Heather Burks and their son Calvin; Caryn Sears, her husband Mark Sears and her children: Mackenzie, Claire and Ella; her sister Lynne Applegate, her husband Rick Applegate and her children: David and Jennifer; and dozens of cousins, nephews, nieces, and church brothers and sisters.

Because of pandemic restrictions, visitation in Kentucky will be private. A celebration of Donna's life locally will be in August 2021, if we are safely able to do so. Visitation will be 10 am to 1 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Morgan Funeral Home, 252 Montvue Drive Lewisburg, WV 24901, with a celebration of Donna's life there at 1pm. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Renick, West Virginia.

Instead of flowers, please consider donating to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, https://www.npcf.us. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
