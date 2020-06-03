Donna Kay Ann (Stull) Hunt
Donna Kay Ann (Stull) Hunt

Louisville - 71, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Born in Louisville, she was a pharmacy technician at Walgreen's Pharmacy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Michael Hunt; and parents, Wallace and Louise Stull.

She is survived by children, Melissa Gardner (Mike) and William Hunt (Jennifer); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda Thomas.

Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy entrusted with her arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
