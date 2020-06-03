Donna Kay Ann (Stull) Hunt
Louisville - 71, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Born in Louisville, she was a pharmacy technician at Walgreen's Pharmacy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Michael Hunt; and parents, Wallace and Louise Stull.
She is survived by children, Melissa Gardner (Mike) and William Hunt (Jennifer); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda Thomas.
Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.